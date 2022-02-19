Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BTRS worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

