Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 206.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.