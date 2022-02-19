Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

KALU stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

