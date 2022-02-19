Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.99 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $500,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

