Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of S&T Bancorp worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.