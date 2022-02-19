Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Absolute Software worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

