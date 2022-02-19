Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Koppers worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Koppers by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Koppers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.