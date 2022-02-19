Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336,844 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Omeros worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.09 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

