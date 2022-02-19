Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Engagesmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. Engagesmart Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.