Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of Osiris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSI. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $441,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSI opened at $9.66 on Friday. Osiris Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

