Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,663 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of TriState Capital worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the third quarter worth $464,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

