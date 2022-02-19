Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Personalis worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.