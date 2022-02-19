Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $730.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

