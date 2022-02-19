Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,556 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Materion worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Materion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Materion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Materion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTRN opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

