Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,812 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.