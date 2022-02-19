Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,408 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $36.06 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

