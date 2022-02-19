Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 26,780 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Premier Financial worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

