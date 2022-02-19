Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

