Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 45,400 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

