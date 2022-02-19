GQG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,163,790 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,163,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,785,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.22% of salesforce.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $195.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

