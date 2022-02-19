GQG Partners LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,651 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Accenture worth $631,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $321.18 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.