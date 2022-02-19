GQG Partners LLC Has $780.20 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,382,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,883,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of America worth $780,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

