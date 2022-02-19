Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $949.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

