Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $248,944.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00005198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.86 or 0.06869213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00288296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00775690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00071684 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00404808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00218262 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,013,578 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.