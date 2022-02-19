HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 36.85% 12.95% 1.62% HBT Financial 33.99% 15.37% 1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.25 $87.94 million $4.94 8.80 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.34 $56.27 million $2.02 9.43

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats HBT Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

