Head to Head Comparison: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 26.77% 12.50% 1.13% Itaú Unibanco 13.73% 15.93% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.24 $32.88 million $2.96 8.31 Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.37 $3.67 billion $0.51 9.92

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orrstown Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

