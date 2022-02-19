Head to Head Contrast: Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) versus Its Peers

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) is one of 76 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hennessy Advisors to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Hennessy Advisors Competitors 29.58% 29.64% 13.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hennessy Advisors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors Competitors 705 3348 3574 136 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Hennessy Advisors’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hennessy Advisors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million $7.90 million 9.45 Hennessy Advisors Competitors $3.10 billion $520.56 million 21.16

Hennessy Advisors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors competitors beat Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

