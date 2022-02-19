Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00209255 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00396756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058200 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

