Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Hegic has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $950,575.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00105772 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

