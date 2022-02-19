Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.06% of Hims & Hers Health worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 582,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $897.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

