Hive Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $386.43 million and $7.32 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003777 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,670,239 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.