Honest Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $740,963.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

