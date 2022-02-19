HOQU (HQX) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $296,149.52 and $545,841.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00105722 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

