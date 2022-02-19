Idavoll Network (IDV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $185,703.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,069,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

