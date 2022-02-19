IF Bancorp (IROQ) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IF Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IF Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp Competitors 406 1712 1435 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.01%. Given IF Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IF Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million $5.35 million 12.21 IF Bancorp Competitors $823.17 million $119.92 million 8.39

IF Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. IF Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 20.20% 7.20% 0.80% IF Bancorp Competitors 19.98% 8.27% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp rivals beat IF Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

