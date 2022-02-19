Ignition Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $137,743.67 and approximately $74.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.73 or 0.99994438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,523,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,775 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.