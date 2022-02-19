Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.