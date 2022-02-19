iMe Lab 1-Day Volume Hits $652,164.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $652,164.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

