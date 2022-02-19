Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immunic by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.