Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
IMUX stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
