Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Immunovant worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

