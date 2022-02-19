Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.42. Immutep shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 118,282 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
