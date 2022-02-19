Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Impinj worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of PI opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

