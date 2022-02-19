Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

