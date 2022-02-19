Internet Computer Price Tops $19.26 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and $191.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,241,962 coins and its circulating supply is 206,874,283 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

