Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.27% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

