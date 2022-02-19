iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.66

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and traded as high as $43.63. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 4,720 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.