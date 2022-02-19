iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.66

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and traded as high as $43.63. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 4,720 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

