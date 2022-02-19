IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $80.79 million and $2.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,063,588,243 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,064,194 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

