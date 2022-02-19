iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 192,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

THD stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $83.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

