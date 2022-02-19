Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.07

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and traded as low as $45.20. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands.

JRONY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

