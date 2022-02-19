JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $509.22

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.22 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.69). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.75), with a volume of 179,129 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.42. The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

