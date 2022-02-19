JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $509.22

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.22 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.69). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.75), with a volume of 179,129 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.42. The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.
About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.